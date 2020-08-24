Details About Roman Reigns’ Return At SunmerSlam
As seen last night, Roman Reigns made his long awaited return to the WWE last night by attacking both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. It’s believed that this is the reason why Braun Strowman was given the role as heel in his feud with the Fiend.
As far as Reigns’ return, very few people were told it was happening including most talent. It was kept very close to the chest with top management.
Roman: “Sorry Vince, but since I am at a higher risk to die of covid, I’d rather stay at home.”
Also Roman: – returns in a time where more and more people in the USA get infected with covid and he’s still at risk… I wonder how much money he gets for putting himself at that high risk. Not to mention that you read about WWE employees getting covid all few weeks…
Now do the rest of the roster who’ve ALSO risked themselves.
Either he’s selfish for not working for the fans. Or he’s selfish for putting himself at risk. Can’t be both!
He said in an interview that it was for his babies. Not for him.