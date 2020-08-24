AEW Unloads 13 Matches to Air on Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced a whopping thirteen matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark on Youtube.

* Lance Archer vs. D3

* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Monroe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian

* Red Velvet vs. Mel

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. The Hybrid 2

* Best Friends vs. Storm Thomas & Demitri Jackson

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone & Baron Black

* Santana & Ortiz vs. The Metro Brothers

* Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt

* Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean

* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King

* The Initiative vs. Luther & Serpentico

* Shawn Spears vs. Jessy Sorensen