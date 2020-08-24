AEW Unloads 13 Matches to Air on Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced a whopping thirteen matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark on Youtube.
* Lance Archer vs. D3
* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Monroe
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian
* Red Velvet vs. Mel
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. The Hybrid 2
* Best Friends vs. Storm Thomas & Demitri Jackson
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone & Baron Black
* Santana & Ortiz vs. The Metro Brothers
* Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt
* Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* The Initiative vs. Luther & Serpentico
* Shawn Spears vs. Jessy Sorensen
THIRTEEN MATCHES!#AEWDark is stacked for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night!
Watch AEW Dark via our Official YouTube Channel – https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/8oQTo4KCad
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 24, 2020
13 matches that Dynamite only watchers won’t see.