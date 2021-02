Roman Reigns returns at SummerSlam

The Fiend Defeats Braun Strowman at SummerSlam For The Universal World Title

After the Match Fiend barely gets to stand up and Roman Reigns spears him down! Reigns then goes out and spears Braun and beats him Down and Returns to the Ring and Again Spears The Fiend and Holds the title Standing Tall To End the show