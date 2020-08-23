Photo: Pikachu spotted at Summerslam

Aug 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. mth says:
    August 23, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    There was also a stuffed lion near the front row for a bit. People popping up their plushies when they take a pee break could be a fun trend.

  2. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    August 24, 2020 at 9:24 am

    I’m waiting for Waldo to be spotted.

  3. James says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:49 am

    That’s funny that Pikachu was there. I’m waiting for Waldo to pop up as well.

