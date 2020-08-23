“Fire Velveteen Dream” screen appears at SummerSlam
One of the screens in the crowd says “Fire Velveteen Dream” SummerSlam…
He got banned for this #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/YRIEwJ0DKe
— (@wrestlelamia) August 24, 2020
Fire him for what? Being 19 and texting a 17 year old sexually explicit texts? Tell me how that’s illegal or even morally/ethically wrong again?
Dream has done nothing wrong and anyone who says otherwise is jumping on a bandwagon.
There’s a little thing called LAWS, moron. Also age of consent. Know what those are? But of course Dream’s from NXT so the rules are different right? Let’s not even PRETEND if someone like Roman did the same thing you wouldn’t be screeching for his firing. NXT apologists are really something else.
@Ryan
Just to be clear, you do realize that 17 is still under age, right? You do understand that its illegal to provide sexually explicit materials (which would include text) to an under aged person by law in the U.S.?
Someone is taking this a little personal. Fire VD for being boring.
Um, age of consent in florida (where this happened) is 18, yes, but they have laws in place called “close in age laws”. This, I believe in florida, would mean that a 16 year old could have legal, consentual sex, with someone as old as 20. So next. Miss me with that bs about reigns btw. I don’t like the guy as a performer, but I would never want to have something like legal sexting to ruin his career. You all are a bunch of absolute children.
Florida Age of Consent Laws
In Florida, the age of consent is 18 years old. However, under Florida Statute 943.04354—which was enacted into law in 2007—there is what is referred to as the “Romeo and Juliet” provision. This allows a minor who is age 16 or 17 to legally consent to sexual activity with someone between the ages of 16 and 23. In these cases, an adult can legally have sex with a minor.
Child Pornography Laws
While it is legal for a 23-year-old to have sexual contact with a 16- or 17-year-old, being in possession of nude images of the minor constitutes child pornography.
Whether you are viewing a photo of the minor by yourself or sharing it with others, you could get in trouble with the law. You could face $5,000 in fines and up to five years in prison. You will also have to register as a sex offender.