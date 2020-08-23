Final Card for Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV
Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will air live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE’s first full, live pay-per-view outside of the Performance Center since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Remember to join us for live SummerSlam coverage at 5pm ET beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Stay tuned as the Kickoff matches should be revealed within the next few hours.
Below is the current card for tonight:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
This match will be Asuka’s first title shot of the night.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
This match will come later in the night after Asuka vs. Bayley.
Street Fight
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio and Murphy will be at ringside.
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.
No DQ Match, Loser Leaves WWE
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
