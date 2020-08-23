Cena unveiled as Peacemaker in upcoming Suicide Squad sequel

John Cena was unveiled as playing Peacemaker in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. The announcement came yesterday during the DC FanDome virtual convention.

This is Cena’s first role in a superhero movie, joining fellow WWE Superstars Batista and The Rock who also have similar roles. Batista plays Drax The Destroyer in The Guardians of the Galaxy for the Marvel universe while The Rock will play Black Adam and will also be part of the DC Universe with Cena.

The character of Peacemaker first made its debut in 1966 as part of Charlton Comics and was later acquired by DC Comics in the mid-80s. With the name of Christopher Smith, the Peacemaker is described as a pacifist diplomat committed to peace while willing to use force as a superhero to advance the cause, using an array of special non-lethal weapons.