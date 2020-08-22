TNT title defense headlines Dynamite tonight at 6PM

Dynamite will be airing tonight at 6PM on TNT due to the NBA playoffs, with 30 minutes of the first hour airing against the NXT Takeover pre-show while the second hour airing against the first hour of NXT Takeover: XXX.

AEW already announced five matches for tonight’s broadcast including the Deadly Draw tournament final between The Nightmare Sisters and Diamante and Ivelisse, Private Party vs FTR, a big eight-man tag team match featuring Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall vs The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr, and Rey Fenix, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels in a six-man tag team match, and Cody vs Brodie Lee for the TNT title.

Darby Allin will also be in action although his opponent has not been named and Orange Cassidy will have an interview.