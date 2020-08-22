Sasha Banks with the advantage as Bayley takes on Asuka first

With Asuka facing both Sasha Banks and Bayley tomorrow at SummerSlam, the question was as to who will take on the Empress of Tomorrow first, with the second opponent obviously having an advantage.

That was decided last night on Smackdown after Naomi interrupted the duo and offered to take on both of them. There was already some tension between Banks and Bayley and Corey Graves didn’t help things with his interview skills. Naomi’s interruption led to a beat the clock challenge where whoever beats Naomi the quickest would take on Asuka last.

Banks had the first crack at Naomi and beat her in 3:39 and then Bayley took over. Unfortunately for the Smackdown Women’s champion, she did not do so good and actually lost to Naomi as Banks turned around and laughed at what just happened.

Asuka will therefore now take on Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s title first and then will take on Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s title afterward.

