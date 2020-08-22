Rollins: “I don’t know what the fans want”

According to Seth Rollins, the fans aren’t happy even if WWE gives them what they want.

“It’s funny how that works. I don’t know what the fans want. You give them what they want and they reject it. Then you give them what they want again and after two weeks and they want what they rejected. It’s such a weird roller coaster. Wrestling fandom is one of the wildest things in the world. We have to do things week to week because we really don’t have things planned and done for weeks like a TV show. Everything changes week to week. I can’t imagine being somebody who has to write a wrestling show; you have to lose your hair. I can just do my job the best I can.”

(Photo credit: WWE)