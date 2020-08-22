Rollins: “I don’t know what the fans want”

Aug 22, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Seth Rollins, the fans aren’t happy even if WWE gives them what they want.

“It’s funny how that works. I don’t know what the fans want. You give them what they want and they reject it. Then you give them what they want again and after two weeks and they want what they rejected. It’s such a weird roller coaster. Wrestling fandom is one of the wildest things in the world. We have to do things week to week because we really don’t have things planned and done for weeks like a TV show. Everything changes week to week. I can’t imagine being somebody who has to write a wrestling show; you have to lose your hair. I can just do my job the best I can.”

4 Responses

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    August 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    this dude again. Rollins, please, take some paternity leave. I cant tell if you’re in character ir if you’re really this arrogant.

  2. Motorhead says:
    August 22, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    I think he said the quiet part loud…

  3. Atlanta Hawk says:
    August 22, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Neither do they, Seth. Neither do they.

  4. dooman says:
    August 24, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    learn how to cut a promo and be just a bit entertaining maybe you will get it

