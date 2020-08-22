Notes on Chris Jericho, The Midnight Express, and Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin

– PWInsider reports that WWE transferred two trademarks related to Chris Jericho’s name to Jericho earlier this month. According to the agreement, WWE will only give him ownership of his ring name, but will still keep any intellectual property created by WWE or Jericho during his time in the company. That means that “Y2J” still belongs to WWE.

They came to an agreement on June 1 but the ownership transfer happened this month.

– PWInsider also reports that Jim Cornette, Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane have all applied to trademark ‘Midnight Express’ for Goods and Services.

The trademark is specifically for: “Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestlers, promoter, and entertainers rendered live and through live and recorded broadcast media, namely television, radio, via the internet, and commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sports interviews, news, entertainment, and information in the fields of wrestling and sports rendered live and through live and recorded broadcast media, namely television, radio, via the internet, and commercial online services.“

– Fightful reports that even though they have been feuding on WWE television lately, there are no plans to have Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin at Summerslam tomorrow night. Instead, the current plan calls for the match to happen at WWE Payback a week later.