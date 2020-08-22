Karrion Kross has a possible legit arm injury

During the post-event conference call with the media, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the arm injury Karrion was selling in the match and whether it was legit or not.

The WWE exec said he wished it was just good selling, but it looks like Kross may have suffered a separated shoulder and that he was getting an MRI to find out for sure. This might explain the anticlimatic finish.

Triple H also said the medical team was comfortable with Kross finishing the match due to the injury suffered, so they let it continue. “He’s tough, man,” Hunter added. “To go through that with Keith Lee, who’s a big boy, when your shoulder is separated like that. It’s not easy. It’s very painful.”

(photo credit: WWE)