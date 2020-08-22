8/21/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Aug 22, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Curiosity over the new WWE ThunderDome experience somewhat paid off as Smackdown on FOX did the best number since June 26 with a total of 2,167,000 viewers, up 189,000 viewers from last week. Hour one started with 2,189,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 2,146,000 viewers in the second hour. Smackdown won the demos across the board with a 0.35 in the 18-34, a 0.6 in the 18-49, and a 0.7 in the 25-54.

