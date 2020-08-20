Update on Buff Bagwell

Via Ron Gossett on Facebook:

Please send up Prayers for my friend Marcus “BUFF” Bagwell.

He text me tonight and is hoping to leave the hospital tomorrow.

But due to the terrible car wreck…he said he has some Bad injuries including..

Broke ribs, broke right hip, broke left socket bone, broke nose, torn right groin muscle, lots of purple bruising. But No surgeries!