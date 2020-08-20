Update on Buff Bagwell
Via Ron Gossett on Facebook:
Please send up Prayers for my friend Marcus “BUFF” Bagwell.
He text me tonight and is hoping to leave the hospital tomorrow.
But due to the terrible car wreck…he said he has some Bad injuries including..
Broke ribs, broke right hip, broke left socket bone, broke nose, torn right groin muscle, lots of purple bruising. But No surgeries!
Waiting for the GoFundMe to be set up..
Wish the guy well. One of my faves as a kid.
Lmao I guess he shouldn’t have been under the influence while driving a motor vehicle but hey it couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy.
I don’t wish harm upon him and am glad he is ok, but also glad he is the one that got hurt and is the sole victim. He’s a moron and an a-hole for driving high and risking ruining other people’s lives. F him for that. Get help, moron. And grow up.