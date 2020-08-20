SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets sell out

The SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets that WWE launched yesterday sold out in a matter of hours.

The $125, two-minute, one-on-one video chats with Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Seth Rollins, and Bayley were more popular than you could ever think. A second Keith Lee session on Saturday starting an hour after the first one has been added now and there are still some spots available for the $125 price tag.

Apart from the two-minute chat, you will also get a downloadable video of your meet and greets available within 48 hours of the event and the ability to purchase exclusive personalized autograph items. There will be no refunds given if you miss your slot or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.

You can purchase the Keith Lee session at https://purchase.growtix.com/eh/SummerSlam_Keith_Lee_Virtual_Meet_and_Greet.