Russo Says Bruce Prichard is Taking Out His Venom on Mickie James

Vince Russo has issues with how WWE used Mickie James in her Raw return, and took to Twitter to air those grievances. James made her in-ring return on this week’s episode for her first match since WrestleMania 35 last year and lost quickly to Natalya by count-out. Russo called out WWE — specifically, Bruce Prichard as the head of creative — and suggested he intentionally misused James as a punishment for her husband Nick Aldis being critical of Prichard recently.

Aldis said in an interview last month that Prichard “hasn’t been paying attention to anything that’s been going on” in the wrestling industry over the last few years and called out the fact that Prichard is presiding over record-low Raw ratings, adding, “It just shows that he hasn’t been paying attention, kind of like when he was running TNA, he wasn’t paying attention, he was asleep.” That was all in response to Prichard saying on his podcast that Aldis didn’t have the “It Factor.” Aldis and James both hinted at frustration with how James was used in her return.

Russo wrote:

.@WWE CREATIVE(Cousin Brucie) Clearly misusing a legend like @MickieJames because her husband publically stated what we all already knew about him—would be the equivalent of punishing your 5 year-old daughter for blowing off her bedtime—because she was waiting up to see Santa.

