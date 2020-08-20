Russo Says Bruce Prichard is Taking Out His Venom on Mickie James
Vince Russo has issues with how WWE used Mickie James in her Raw return, and took to Twitter to air those grievances. James made her in-ring return on this week’s episode for her first match since WrestleMania 35 last year and lost quickly to Natalya by count-out. Russo called out WWE — specifically, Bruce Prichard as the head of creative — and suggested he intentionally misused James as a punishment for her husband Nick Aldis being critical of Prichard recently.
Aldis said in an interview last month that Prichard “hasn’t been paying attention to anything that’s been going on” in the wrestling industry over the last few years and called out the fact that Prichard is presiding over record-low Raw ratings, adding, “It just shows that he hasn’t been paying attention, kind of like when he was running TNA, he wasn’t paying attention, he was asleep.” That was all in response to Prichard saying on his podcast that Aldis didn’t have the “It Factor.” Aldis and James both hinted at frustration with how James was used in her return.
Russo wrote:
.@WWE CREATIVE(Cousin Brucie) Clearly misusing a legend like @MickieJames because her husband publically stated what we all already knew about him—would be the equivalent of punishing your 5 year-old daughter for blowing off her bedtime—because she was waiting up to see Santa.
I don’t often agree with Russo but I do on this one
I don’t think Bruce Prichard puts much stock in what Nick Aldis says about him on Twitter. I disagree with a lot of the things Prichard says, but I don’t think Aldis is all that interesting either. I don’t dislike the guy, but I’ve never really been invested in anything he’s done. He needs thicker skin if he’s going to get butt-hurt about one man voicing his opinion.
I don’t take sides in this Russo vs. ‘everyone who does a podcast with Conrad’ war, but this is just grasping at straws… It’s far more likely that Bruce simply doesn’t see Mickie as anything but a veteran who can be relied on to put others over (for better or for worse) than that he’s taking it out on Mickie for things her husband said. Why not just fire her a few months ago instead, when releasing talent was all the rage in WWE??
(And to be clear, I also found the way Mickie’s “return” match was done to be terrible. But the explanation Russo gave was just… well, you know…)