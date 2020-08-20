Mick Foley on Renee Young: “It’s a big loss for WWE”

Aug 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Mick Foley posted the following to Twitter on Wednesday, reacting to the news that Renee Young will be departing WWE following SummerSlam weekend. He said,

“If [Renee Young] is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for WWE. She is a woman of so many talents – smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee – [ESPN, AEW]. I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    August 20, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    I really felt the loss when they took her off commentary, and then I didn’t get to hear her punctuate her colleagues by insightfully adding “COME ON!” several times per broadcast.

  2. Um no says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    ESPN? HAHAHA.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taya Valkyrie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal