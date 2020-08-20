Mick Foley on Renee Young: “It’s a big loss for WWE”

Mick Foley posted the following to Twitter on Wednesday, reacting to the news that Renee Young will be departing WWE following SummerSlam weekend. He said,

“If [Renee Young] is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for WWE. She is a woman of so many talents – smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee – [ESPN, AEW]. I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA.