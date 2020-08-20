Match announced for NXT Takeover XXX

You thought one of the longest-reigning NXT champions would not be on the 30th Takeover card? Well, think again!

Finn Balor, despite losing his match against Velveteen Dream last night, will be able to get revenge on Timothy Thatcher, who last night caused Balor to lose his match and spot in the ladder match.

Balor vs Thatcher was announced on social media today and becomes the sixth match on the Takeover: XXX card. Both Superstars wrestled each other and Dexter Lumis in a triple threat match a few weeks ago for a spot in the ladder match but Lumis won. Lumis eventually was taken out of the match after an injury.