Limited fans will be allowed to attend AEW event next week

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of 10-15 percent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL, starting on Thursday, Aug. 27.

To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.

For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted.

Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place.

Limited tickets to attend the Aug. 27 DYNAMITE show, airing on TNT, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees).

