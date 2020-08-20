Limited fans will be allowed to attend AEW event next week
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of 10-15 percent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL, starting on Thursday, Aug. 27.
To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.
For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted.
Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place.
Limited tickets to attend the Aug. 27 DYNAMITE show, airing on TNT, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees).
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 20, 2020
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 20, 2020
Good luck with that. Still not safe, why would anyone want to risk spreading COVID at the moment?
^I guarantee that if wwe were the ones doing this, your comment would have been all praise for them for going against the “lamestream media’s agenda”. I get the fanboying to some extent, but come on. If any company is going to do it right, then there’s not much risk. Running at 15 percent capacity is a great start. That means roughly 750 people in a giant outdoor amphitheatre (that I’ve been to 3 times and is larger than it looks on tv).
I’m all for getting fans back, but isn’t Florida still spiking? So irresponsible, whether it AEW/WWE/MLB/MLS/NFL etc, to allow fans back in while it’s still obviously not safe.
Ryan – absolutely, and we have to start somewhere to get back to normal. Running at 10-15% capacity in an open air stadium is a great way to start this. Someone, somewhere, has to be the first and kudos to AEW being the ones to step up to the plate. They can always stop if things get worse or increase when things get better. Here in England, we are having to wait until October before sports teams allow people into stadiums and we still have no clue how that’s going to be managed. Hopefully people see how this work and start to follow suit
Probably how many fans they would draw anyway
Good for them, at least they have been testing their employees since day one.
Looking forward to WWE events opening up soon. However, if it means standing behind a plexi glass and wearing a mask then I’m willing to wait a bit longer. Really wanted to visit USA, but the darn borders are closed. Here’s hoping the pandemonium ends soon.