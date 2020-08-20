FITE Announces the Appointment of Nick Aldis as Special Correspondent for the Global Digital Brand

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020—– FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that Nick Aldis, businessman and Pro Wrestling superstar, would add an additional title to his resume, serving in the role as a Special Correspondent for the company. Aldis has a deep background in media duties which have served him well both in his professional life as well as in the wrestling arena.

Nick Aldis is a Pro Wrestler, Broadcaster and Author. In his 15-year career he has performed all over the world and held multiple championships including the prestigious NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, which he currently holds. Outside of wrestling he has appeared on stage and television as both an actor and broadcaster. As a writer he was the longest running columnist for Fighting Spirit Magazine (2008-2018) and his first book, The Superstar Body, was published in 2015.