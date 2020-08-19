WWE ends five-month TV run at the Performance Center

Following the conclusion of this past Monday’s Raw, WWE wrapped up a five-month residency at the Performance Center, where all Raw and Smackdown – and some NXT – were held inside the 26,000 square foot facility.

The first show was held on March 11, which was the NXT Fan Appreciation Night. That particular show wasn’t held at Full Sail because of another event and the company transformed the Performance Center into an arena with stands.

And then, with the coronavirus pandemic in full force, the company decided to move all production to the PC starting with the March 13 episode of Smackdown on FOX.

Full Sail University, the home of NXT, also shut down for a month-and-a-half, leaving NXT to tape at the Performance Center as well all the way through the end of April.

With Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and even pay-per-views such as WrestleMania, Money In The Bank, Backlash, and Extreme Rules all taped at the smaller Performance Center, WWE is now looking forward to return to the big stage with a two-and-a-half month residency at the much larger Amway Center in Orlando.

The Performance Center is now being transformed back to its original layout, with seven rings and a 5,500 square-foot strength and conditioning gym, a state-of-the-art facility where many up-and-coming WWE Superstars spend their day training waiting for their big day.