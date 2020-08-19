Renee Young departing WWE
Renee Young/m.a/,, is leaving WWE according to PWInsider.com. Young gave the notice last week although no final work date is known.
Young has been working for WWE since 2012 and has worked her way up from backstage interviewer, to hosting PPV panels, commentating, and also becoming the first woman to be a full-time commentator on Monday Night Raw. In October of last year she was given the job of hosting WWE Backstage on FS1 but the show was one of the many which got shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since leaving her role as Backstage host, Young has not done much work for WWE and occasionally appeared on Smackdown.
The 34-year-old is a hit with both fans and peers and her departure will certainly be felt within the company.
It remains to be seen what her future holds. Young is married to current AEW champ Jon Moxley.
AEW bound
awwww, crap
I won’t be surprised if she joins Moxley in AEW. The Moxleys vs. The Rhodes.
Good riddance, she was way over-rated anyway.
Once her newness and excitement wore off she became very bland, hopefully this will be a good move for her to revamp herself.
She was horrible on commentary in NXT, so far Veda Scott is the best female commentator IMO.
She’s not too ugly.
Another misused WWE talent. Talking AEW confirmed
I like Renee. Hopefully she joins AEW as a broadcaster.
If this is true I can see her doing almost anything she wants. I could see her going to AEW and I could also see her doing something outside of the business. I could even see her wanting to start a family.
Those calling Renee horrible on commentary were obviously either not around or not awake during JBL’s run. How ironic. Good luck to her, wherever she ends up.