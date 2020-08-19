Renee Young departing WWE

Renee Young/m.a/,, is leaving WWE according to PWInsider.com. Young gave the notice last week although no final work date is known.

Young has been working for WWE since 2012 and has worked her way up from backstage interviewer, to hosting PPV panels, commentating, and also becoming the first woman to be a full-time commentator on Monday Night Raw. In October of last year she was given the job of hosting WWE Backstage on FS1 but the show was one of the many which got shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since leaving her role as Backstage host, Young has not done much work for WWE and occasionally appeared on Smackdown.

The 34-year-old is a hit with both fans and peers and her departure will certainly be felt within the company.

It remains to be seen what her future holds. Young is married to current AEW champ Jon Moxley.