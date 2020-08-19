Buff Bagwell involved in serious auto accident

Del Wilkes posted the following on Facebook:

Just heard that my former tag team partner, Marcus Bagwell, was in a very serious auto accident a couple of days ago.

I love Marcus and he definitely needs our prayers and our support!

update:

Bagwell has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car accident earlier this week.

The Cobb County Government website reports that Bagwell was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries on Sunday.

Investigators believe that Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the accident, according to the report.