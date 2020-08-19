Brian Myers Takes Shot at Vince McMahon on Impact Wrestling
During this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) took a shot at Vince McMahon:
“Have I always played by the rules, done everything I’ve been told, listened to veterans? Where did it get me? Where did it get me in this business? Fired with a wife 6 months pregnant sitting at home. I’m so sick of being referred to as somebody’s good hand. It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70-year-old man in some goofy production meeting. Not anymore! I’m taking my career and this business into my hands.”
"It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70 year old man." @Myers_Wrestling hijacked @Willie_Mack's interview to get his message across. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Pk8eZOeTgY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
