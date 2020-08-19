Bret Hart Content Removed from WWE Network
A group of documentaries featuring Bret Hart have been taken off of the WWE Network. PWInsider has confirmed that the following older specials have been removed from the service, all of which feature Hart:
* Bret Hart – The Best There Is, the Best There Was, the Best There Ever Will Be (2005)
* Hart and Soul: Hart Family Anthology (2010)
* WWE Top 50 Superstars (2010)
* Greatest Rivalries: Bret vs. Shawn (2011)
* Bret Hart: The Dungeon Collection (2013)
* The Most Powerful Families in Wrestling (2019)
There is no confirmation on why these specials have been removed, but the site notes that Bret Harts owns the rights to his matches from the Stampede Wrestling library (WWE owns the rights to the Stampede matches not featuring him). WWE has never been able to come to an agreement with Hart on using those matches, which is why WWE pulled Stampede Wrestling from the Network in 2015. It’s speculated that these specials may have utilized footage from those matches (some of them definitely did), which could have been why they were taken down.
We don’t know if it has anything to do with footage or not. In fact I find it hard to believe at this moment that it would be, considering that Bret was on The Bump and FS1 talking about his career and his feud with Owen, encouraging fans to turn to the Network to watch the matches. IF IT IS about the matches, look, I get that Bret is protective of his legacy but at some point this needs to stop. He’s only hurting his legacy by making it harder for younger fans, like my daughter, to experience his career as we older fans did. All I have to say is that I’m glad I still have my old tapes and DVDs! Times like these I don’t need the Network in the least.