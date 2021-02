Updated SummerSlam 2020 card

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP (Hurt Business banned from ringside)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (will take place later than SD Women’s Title Match)

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik (w/ Rey Mysterio; Dominik can use weapons)