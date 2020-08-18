Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy: “It’s been a journey so far”

“Oh, it was great, I was so stoked. We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped. I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it. It’s one of those things where you never know when you’re going to be ready for something like that, but as soon as it happened, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go, man. Let’s do this thing.’ It’s been a journey so far, the first half of it.”

source: People