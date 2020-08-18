Rumored names affiliated with WWE’s RETRIBUTION

Speculations via Sportskeeda & Bryan Alvarez…

It seems like Jessi Kamea is the woman with the purple ends, and the woman with the red hair may be Santana Garrett.

There has been speculation on Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic possibly being affiliated with RETRIBUTION.

Its has been reported, that the WWE supertars that will be revealed as RETRIBUTION members were not used for the SmackDown Angle, and likely the same for members seen on Raw last night.