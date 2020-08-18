Rey Mysterio returns, to be at SummerSlam

Rey Mysterio returned on WWE TV last night, his first appearance since the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and his eye for an eye match against Seth Rollins which he lost.

Mysterio, who came out with Dominik, said that this Sunday at SummerSlam, he will be in his son’s corner for the street fight match. Street fight matches also have no DQs so technically Rey can interfere without causing his son to lose his match.

The two Mysterios got the upper hand on Rollins and Murphy last night on Raw, beating them with kendo sticks as a revenge for what happened last week when Rollins beat up Dominik pretty bad.

Mysterio was locked in a contract dispute with WWE and did not want to sign a new deal unless his son gets work with the promotion. It’s not known if Mysterio has signed a deal yet. He had been working on a handshake agreement for a couple of months.