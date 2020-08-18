Night one of Impact’s Emergence tonight on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present night one of a two-week special event titled Emergence, airing on AXS TV. Night two will air next week on August 25.

Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie in a Wrestle House match, Moose vs Trey Miguel for the TNA World title, Chris Bey vs TJP vs Rohit Raju for the X Division title, The Good Brothers vs Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, Motor City Machine Guns vs The North for the Impact Tag Team titles, and Eddie Edwards will also defend the Impact World title.

Night two of Emergence will feature the Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo defending her newly-won title against former champ Jordynne Grace.