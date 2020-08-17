News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

Tonight’s WWE RAW episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on tonight’s show to address Randy Orton for the recent attack on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Tonight’s show will also see Mickie James return to the ring against Natalya.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Shawn Michaels appears to address Randy Orton

* Will Rey Mysterio return?

* Mickie James returns to the ring against Natalya

* The final red brand build for SummerSlam

