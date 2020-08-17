New Debuts at Impact Wrestling Taping

Alex Shelley has revealed a few new names that will debut for Impact Wrestling on episode of Xplosion. The Motor City Machine Guns member took to Twitter to note that Benjamin Carter, Lee Moriarty, and Tre Lamar will all be debuting for thje company on their B-show:

Benjamin Carter graduated from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, while Moriarty has worked for companies like GCW, Beyond Wrestling, PWX, and AIW. GCW has also seen Lamar before; he has additionally made appearances for Warrior Wrestling and Black Label Pro.