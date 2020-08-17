AS I SEE IT August 17: Assorted thoughts

A DVR reminder for AEW Dynamite fans: the normally scheduled Wednesday episode will air this Saturday, August 22 at 6:00 pm ET, which (coincidentally or not) runs the same night as the NXT: Takeover PPV, after the Miami Heat-Indiana NBA game.

Next week’s Dynamite will then air Thursday, August 27th at 8:00 pm ET.

Moving on, WWE has finally taken their long-rumored step and added independent promotions to WWE Network including EVOLVE, Germany’s wXw, Scotland’s ICW and England’s PROGRESS to the paid version of the WWE Network.

It started this past weekend as WWE Network uploaded ICW Shug’s House Party 5 Night 2, PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 92 and wXw Femme Fatales 2019 and Ambition 11 as well as Best of Drew McIntyre and Best of Keith Lee from EVOLVE.

WWE will download the entire EVOLVE library after their recent purchase, as well as content from these European promotions on the WWE Network in upcoming weeks. Apparently no hike in the price as of yet for all this, which is a nice touch.

A closing thought sent to me from a local promoter late last week, as the summer ends and in past years I would be beginning to beat the drum for Holiday charity events:

“I’m curious how every promotion that usually holds a Toys for tots event will handle this December – especially in states where indoor events won’t be possible and it is too cold to home outdoor events.

25th anniversary and yet, not sure we will be able to hold the one event that I work all year for…”</i>

Promoters? How are you going to handle this during the Holiday season? Are you running? Are you going to be able to run at all? Are you going to be able to do your usual charity events this Holiday season? Let me know at bobmagee1@hotmail.com

Until next time….