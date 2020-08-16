More on WWE signing Amale to NXT UK deal

WWE has signed French female wrestler Amale to a deal and will be reporting soon to the NXT UK brand.

Amale is the current wXw Women’s champion and becomes the first French professional wrestler signed to a WWE deal.

Amale has five appearances for the NXT UK brand already, and made her debut on the November 16 episode, losing to Jinny. She also wrestled a dark match against Aoife Valkyrie in January, and appeared on TV against Dani Luna and Xia Brookside in March.