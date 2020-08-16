More on WWE signing Amale to NXT UK deal
WWE has signed French female wrestler Amale to a deal and will be reporting soon to the NXT UK brand.
Amale is the current wXw Women’s champion and becomes the first French professional wrestler signed to a WWE deal.
Amale has five appearances for the NXT UK brand already, and made her debut on the November 16 episode, losing to Jinny. She also wrestled a dark match against Aoife Valkyrie in January, and appeared on TV against Dani Luna and Xia Brookside in March.
Didnt realise Andre the Giants been removed from WWE history
Sylvester Le Fort and Marcus Louis also
Blame it on the fact that the word ‘female’ is missing after the word ‘first’.
Andre the Giant, Sylvester Lefort (aka Basile Baraka aka Tom LaRuffa) & Marcus Louis (aka Baron Dax) are all French male wrestlers that have been part of WWE.
The Legionnaires was Lefort’s & Louis’ tag team name in WWE and The Tribunal was Lefort’s & Louis’ tag team name in TNA. Andre The Giant however remains the most successful wrestler from France and the only wrestler from France to win WWE gold.