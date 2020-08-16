More on WWE signing Amale to NXT UK deal

Aug 16, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE has signed French female wrestler Amale to a deal and will be reporting soon to the NXT UK brand.

Amale is the current wXw Women’s champion and becomes the first French professional wrestler signed to a WWE deal.

Amale has five appearances for the NXT UK brand already, and made her debut on the November 16 episode, losing to Jinny. She also wrestled a dark match against Aoife Valkyrie in January, and appeared on TV against Dani Luna and Xia Brookside in March.

2 Responses

  1. John T says:
    August 16, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    Didnt realise Andre the Giants been removed from WWE history
    Sylvester Le Fort and Marcus Louis also

  2. Mark says:
    August 16, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Blame it on the fact that the word ‘female’ is missing after the word ‘first’.

    Andre the Giant, Sylvester Lefort (aka Basile Baraka aka Tom LaRuffa) & Marcus Louis (aka Baron Dax) are all French male wrestlers that have been part of WWE.

    The Legionnaires was Lefort’s & Louis’ tag team name in WWE and The Tribunal was Lefort’s & Louis’ tag team name in TNA. Andre The Giant however remains the most successful wrestler from France and the only wrestler from France to win WWE gold.

