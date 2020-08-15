WWE deal with Amway Center reportedly runs through end of October

Jon Alba from Spectrum News 13 in Orlando is reporting that according to a representative of the City of Orlando, WWE struck an agreement with Amway Center to hold events through October 30.

The agreement also includes a clause that there should be no fans inside the building, except of course WWE’s own stand-in people who are all contracted to the promotion.

WWE will get the full access to the arena for the next two-and-a-half months and with no events scheduled at the Amway through 2020, WWE doesn’t need to disassemble any of the equipment, saving time and money in the process.

The company will be installing LED panels to allow virtual fans to appear on their broadcasts, similar to what the NBA is doing.