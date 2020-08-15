Asuka pulling double duty at SummerSlam after winning battle royal

The number one contender for the Smackdown Women’s title was decided last night in a tri-brand battle royal where 14 Superstars from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT participated.

Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler, and Tamina were part of the battle royal.

Tegan Nox from NXT, Dana Brooke from Smackdown, and Asuka and Shayna Baszler from Raw were the final four competitors with Asuka and Shayna becoming the final two and Asuka eventually eliminating Baszler to book her second match on the pay-per-view.

Asuka will now be taking on Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s title and also Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s title on Sunday.

(photo credit: WWE)