WWE Network adding EVOLVE, wXw, ICW, and PROGRESS footage this weekend

Aug 13, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Network will be showcasing promotions such as EVOLVE, Germany’s wXw, Scotland’s ICW and England’s PROGRESS starting from this weekend.

To begin this partnership, WWE Network will upload ICW Shug’s House Party 5 Night 2, PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 92 and wXw Femme Fatales 2019 and Ambition 11 as well as Best of Drew McIntyre and Best of Keith Lee from EVOLVE.

WWE will be adding libraries and new content from these promotions on the WWE Network in the weeks and months to come.

The addition of footage from independent promotions which are “WWE friendly” has long been rumored to coming to the WWE Network. These will be part of the paid version of the WWE Network.

