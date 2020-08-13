Velveteen Dream returns on NXT

Velveteen Dream returned to the ring last night after a near three-month absence and was part of the triple threat match for to qualify for the NXT North American title ladder match.

Dream’s return did not have a dream ending though as it was Cameron Grimes who advanced to the ladder match. The ending came after Kushida had Dream locked in a submission move and Grimes came in to deliver his Cave In finisher on Kushida, pinning him for the win.

Following the win, Dream attacked Kushida but Finn Balor came out for a face-to-face, with the two wrestling next week in a one-on-one last chance to enter in the ladder match.

Dream’s last match was at Takeover: In Your House on May 27 where he wrestled Adam Cole for the NXT title in a Backlot Brawl. He had not been seen on WWE television since mid-June when several allegations surfaced of Dream grooming underage boys.