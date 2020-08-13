MLW inks distribution agreement with Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has inked a distribution agreement with Fubo Sports Network to air MLW flagship series, Major League Wrestling FUSION.

The show will broadcast weekly on the Fubo network Thursday nights at 10 pm ET with an encore of the previous week’s episode at 9 pm.

Fubo’s live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field is available on more than 75 million devices. Consumers can stream it on Pluto TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Plex and XUMO as well as through fuboTV’s subscription service and on fubosportsnetwork.com.