Updated Card For Impact Emergence

An updated card for the two-night Impact Emergence event is available after this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the event, which runs August 18th and 25th on AXS TV and Twitch in the usual Impact Wrestling timeslot:

NIGHT ONE

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. TBA

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns

* X-Division Championship Match: Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose vs. Trey Miguel

*Wrestle House Match: Kylie Rae vs. Taya Valkyrie

* The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

NIGHT TWO

* 30-Minute Ironman Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace