Ric Flair comments on Orton’s turn from Monday’s Raw

Reacting to Monday’s beatdown from Randy Orton, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said that he wanted it to go differently.

“What I would have said is I don’t know what would’ve happened if my son was in this business,” Flair said. “But I do know what Charlotte has done, and like you Randy, she is much better than I ever was, just like you have surpassed your father. That’s it,” Ric continued.

During Raw, Orton mentioned how he is the son Flair wished he wanted and called him a “junkie” who is past his time.

That was followed by a low blow and a punt to the head, seemingly ending Flair’s association with Orton.

In a radio interview last week, Flair said he’s trying to get WWE to agree to let him be in Orton’s corner at SummerSlam.