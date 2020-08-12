Ric Flair comments on Orton’s turn from Monday’s Raw

Aug 12, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Reacting to Monday’s beatdown from Randy Orton, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said that he wanted it to go differently.

“What I would have said is I don’t know what would’ve happened if my son was in this business,” Flair said. “But I do know what Charlotte has done, and like you Randy, she is much better than I ever was, just like you have surpassed your father. That’s it,” Ric continued.

During Raw, Orton mentioned how he is the son Flair wished he wanted and called him a “junkie” who is past his time.

That was followed by a low blow and a punt to the head, seemingly ending Flair’s association with Orton.

In a radio interview last week, Flair said he’s trying to get WWE to agree to let him be in Orton’s corner at SummerSlam.

2 Responses

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    August 13, 2020 at 3:59 am

    I didn’t know you could turn heel from heel.

  2. art123guy says:
    August 13, 2020 at 9:23 am

    @Mackdeezy–You can’t. However you can turn heel to heeler to heelist.

