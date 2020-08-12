Fan jokes about “useless” WWE security, Full Sail University responds!

A fan jokingly complained how WWE security is “truly useless” after weekly kidnappings at the Full Sail University car park and RETRIBUTION showing up at the WWE Performance Center to dismantle the place.

“Between weekly kidnappings in the Full Sail car park and Retribution getting in to trash the place, WWE security are truly useless,” the tweet said.

That prompted a reply from Full Sail University who seem oblivious to the fact that it was a joke.

“Campus safety is our top priority. Full Sail has a dedicated Security team patrolling campus 24/7,” Full Sail responded. “Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns for us.”

Obviously, that triggered a bunch of funny responses from fans, one of which asked what kind of operation are they running there.