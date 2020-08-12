Chris Jericho comments on AEW’s Dynamite success vs. Raw
Wow! #AEWDynamite beat #WWERaw in the coveted overall 18-34 #Demo in ALL 3 hours this week, .29 to .22! #DemoGod @AEWrestling @wwe
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 12, 2020
I love AEW but I hate all this ratings talk. Don’t keep poking the bear. A lot could change in a very short amount of time. In 3 years AEW could be off TNT and Y2J could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. Coming in at number 1 or 2 to be specific
I don’t really see a problem here. Everyone should realize that they’re just joking around. I don’t think there is a single person within aew that believes that if they went head to head with raw or smackdown that they would be able to win any ratings battle.
The ratings talk reminds me of the Monday Night Wars. That being said, you can hear TV’s everywhere being switched every time Raw Underground comes on.