Chris Jericho comments on AEW’s Dynamite success vs. Raw

Aug 12, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

  1. Mike T says:
    August 12, 2020 at 3:10 am

    I love AEW but I hate all this ratings talk. Don’t keep poking the bear. A lot could change in a very short amount of time. In 3 years AEW could be off TNT and Y2J could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. Coming in at number 1 or 2 to be specific

  2. ryan says:
    August 12, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I don’t really see a problem here. Everyone should realize that they’re just joking around. I don’t think there is a single person within aew that believes that if they went head to head with raw or smackdown that they would be able to win any ratings battle.

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    August 12, 2020 at 9:01 am

    The ratings talk reminds me of the Monday Night Wars. That being said, you can hear TV’s everywhere being switched every time Raw Underground comes on.

