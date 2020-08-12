Brandi Rhodes reaction when asked why she left Twitter
“I just think that right now there are other things that need my attention a lot more,” Rhodes said of leaving Twitter. “I’m focusing on ‘Heels,’ which Friday we had our first members based event. It was extremely successful. It’s nice to come together in a community of women that really appreciated it and enjoyed it. We had a really great time on Friday night. It was nice to put my energy into that.”
“My energy is also going into the ‘Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament’…It really was a nice weekend to put all my time and energy into what I want to be focusing on right now.”
I watched both shows recently and it’s fair to say the women in the company need major improvement. I’m not mocking them to compared to the performers in wwe or nxt there needs to be positive change.