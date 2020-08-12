Brandi Rhodes reaction when asked why she left Twitter

“I just think that right now there are other things that need my attention a lot more,” Rhodes said of leaving Twitter. “I’m focusing on ‘Heels,’ which Friday we had our first members based event. It was extremely successful. It’s nice to come together in a community of women that really appreciated it and enjoyed it. We had a really great time on Friday night. It was nice to put my energy into that.”

“My energy is also going into the ‘Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament’…It really was a nice weekend to put all my time and energy into what I want to be focusing on right now.”