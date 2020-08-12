Bischoff Says Wrestling Hasn’t Had a Legitimate Star Since 2002
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed how wrestling has not had a legitimate star since John Cena in 2002. His comments are below.
On how wrestling today doesn’t have any legitimately over talent: “There hasn’t been a character pop, pop big time for a long time, since John Cena in 2002. When was the last time anybody got over, and when I say get over, I don’t mean get a friggin’ pop and having people chant your name, and having 20 or 30 people waiting for you outside where they know your car is parked so they can get your picture taken and post it on social media, that’s not over, that’s fun. There is a difference between being over and having fun. Having people recognize you at the arena and want your autograph and all of that, that’s fun, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re over.”
On what he means by “star”: “When you’re over, it’s when you move the friggin’ needle. When you’re over, it’s when your t-shirts, your merchandise, starts selling at the events far and above anybody else’s. When you’re over and you happen to be on television, it’s when your segments, or the times you are on television, consistently outperform most of the other talent on the card. That’s when you’re getting over. When you’re over and you can headline a PPV four or five times a year, six times a year, for the course of four, five, six, seven years, that’s when you’re over. And we have not seen that since 2002. It’s been 18 friggin’ years, folks, since we had anybody that was a legitimate star.”
I’d say Bryan was pretty over
CM Punk was probably the last true superstar to have existed before Vince buried him. And you kinda gotta consider what is a true superstar versus a main event wrestler is. With CM Punk, he got media attention outside of wrestling, he was setting himself up to bring in outside companies to work with wrestling, and he was cross-promoting himself with other sports. To Tollefan’s post, Bryan was very over with the wrestling community, but he never did anything outside of it. Hogan did movies and tv shows, Austin did tv shows, and Cena did his crap. But it just comes down to Vince never letting any of his wrestlers get bigger than the company because then they can leave him and his control over their careers.
Cm punk!
While CM Punk (who I love) was over in terms of wrestling, he was hardly over in the same sense as a Hogan, Austin, Cena, Rock. With the exception of MMA appearances and the occasional Chicago Blackhawks game, you hardly saw Punk outside of his element. He didn’t achieve that recognition where people who don’t even follow wrestling knew who he was. And I agree with Jake Allen about Vince burying Punk.
And that’s the thing about Punk – he was kind of the first wrestler that Vince buried “out in the open.” He was the first wrestler that Vince refused to allow to become bigger than the WWE like Vince had allowed Hogan, Austin, Rock, etc to do. Cuz when you think about the last time Vince let his roster thrive, it was at the end of the attitude era, and all those guys ended up leaving Vince without ever needing to have to go back – and I bet that pissed Vince off. Vince absolutely hates that he can’t demand Rock show up at random ppvs. Vince absolutely hates that he can’t demand Austin put over new guys in dumb promos. And so Vince made sure that any of his future wrestlers would only do Vince controlled things. So Punk couldn’t do his Slim Jim commercials that he set up on his own. He couldn’t be on the cover of the WWE video game (whatever year that was). And Vince made sure Punk didn’t get main event spots for the ppv’s that regular tv talk shows would cover (ET, Regis, etc).
I say Punk was the last superstar with the notion that he should have been bigger. But Vince made sure to use him as an example for the rest of the roster to see that no one can get to a point where they wouldn’t need Vince and have the option to leave him. It’s happened to Bryan, Reigns, Wyatt, and every other “top superstar” that will never be remembered as a legend like Hogan, Austin, Rock, Flair, and maybe even Batista, are..