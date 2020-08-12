AEW Files Trademark for Stadium Stampede

On August 6th All Elite Wrestling applied to trademark the term “Stadium Stampede,” which was the name of their headlining matchup between The Elite and The Inner Circle at May’s Double or Nothing pay per view. The bout took place from the Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Stadium directly next to Daily’s Place, the current home of AEW’s weekly television tapings for Dynamite due to COVID-19. The Elite would go on to win after Kenny Omega delivered a One-Winged Angel onto Sammy Guevara from the stands.

Details of what the trademark entails can be read below.

