Tegan Nox Discusses Return from Knee Injury

Aug 10, 2020 - by James Walsh

Earlier today, NXT Superstar Tegan Nox reflected on how two years ago today was the date she suffered a devastating knee injury during the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament on Twitter. She was finally able to return to action earlier this June.

Tegan Nox commented, “2 years ago today my knee exploded…the comeback story ended and is so overplayed, I’ve been back & I’m not going anywhere. I’ll keep proving that I’m Faster, Stronger & Shinier…try me!” You can view her tweet below:

(Photo credit: WWE)

