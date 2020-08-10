Ripley: “I would definitely love to get my NXT Women’s Championship back”

“I would definitely love to get my NXT Women’s Championship back. That is definitely a goal for me. Apart from that, I feel like I’ve done most things I’ve wanted to do. Obviously, there’s a lot of people in NXT I still want to step into the ring with. But if the time comes that I have to go to Raw or SmackDown, then that’s my time. I’m onto different things and I get to face different people and it’s just as cool. I guess we’ll see where everything leads and what happens in the next few months because I honestly I have no idea. I’m just going along for the roller coaster ride that is, but I’m excited either way because wrestling is my life and if I can take anything off my bucket list, then I’m happy. There’s just so many things I want to do and hopefully I accomplish all of them.”

source: dailyddt.com

(photo credit: WWE)