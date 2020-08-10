Notes on Ric Flair, Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose, WWE trademarks, and more

Aug 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Flair on Raw tonight…

– WWE has filed new trademarks for Retribution, Gallus, Indus Sher, Grizzled Young Veterans, Legado del Fantasma and Imperium, reports Fightful.

– Vickie Guerrero posted the following Twitter…

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stephanie Vaquer

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal