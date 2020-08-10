Notes on Ric Flair, Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose, WWE trademarks, and more
– Flair on Raw tonight…
The Greatest Of All Time And The Greatest Today Only With The @WWE On #WWERaw Tonight!!! WOOOOO! @RandyOrton
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 10, 2020
– WWE has filed new trademarks for Retribution, Gallus, Indus Sher, Grizzled Young Veterans, Legado del Fantasma and Imperium, reports Fightful.
– Vickie Guerrero posted the following Twitter…
Two words….#viciousvixens. @nylarosebeast @AEWrestling. #2020
MUA: @guerrero_vickie
Swimsuit: @target pic.twitter.com/L7zXsAy5Ax
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) August 10, 2020
