New match for tonight’s episode of the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament
All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on Youtube. Ivelisse & Diamante will take on Dasha Gonzalez and Rachael Ellering. The winners of that match will face the Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in the semifinals.
Your quarterfinal matches in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continue as @RealIvelisse & @DiamanteLAX face @DashaKuret & @RachaelEllering! #AEWWTTC
Watch the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/qmUqhY0Ciq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020